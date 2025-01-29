Baghdad, Erbil Interior Ministers boost security coordination

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari and Kurdistan Region’s Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed Khalid met to enhance security cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Interior, the meeting, held at Al-Shammari’s office, focused on enhancing joint efforts to combat crime and promote social stability.

Discussions also covered key security and service-related issues, with an emphasis on improving coordination between federal and Regional security forces.