Iraqi content creator Abu Janna released on bail

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A Nineveh court on Thursday ordered the release of Iraqi content creator Abu Janna on bail, nearly two weeks after his detention over an investigation into the source of funds and gifts featured in his social media videos.

Mohammed al-Karraf, Abu Janna's lawyer, told Shafaq News that investigators and judicial authorities found no evidence supporting suspicions of money laundering, which had been a key focus of the inquiry.

Al-Karraf said the case has since shifted to allegations of fraud under Article 456 of Iraq's Penal Code, an offense classified as a misdemeanor.

Abu Janna was detained on May 31 after authorities launched an investigation into the origins of the money, vehicles, and gifts he regularly distributed in videos posted on social media platforms. At the time, security officials said the investigation focused on the source of the funds rather than the content of the videos themselves.