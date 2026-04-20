US Navy halts 27 Iranian ships since April 13

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces ordered 27 vessels to return to Iranian ports since the start of a naval blockade targeting Iranian coastal areas, the US Central Command said on Monday.

Since the commencement of the blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, U.S. forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port. pic.twitter.com/G8dl96wN4H — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

The United States began enforcing the blockade on April 13, targeting all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports under an order from President Donald Trump.

Earlier today, vessel tracking data showed a sharp slowdown in shipping through the strait, with only three vessels passing in the past 12 hours.