US destroyers withdrew after Iranian warning strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian forces fired warning missiles toward two US destroyers in the Gulf of Oman, prompting the vessels to head toward the Indian Ocean, the Iranian military stated on Friday.

The army indicated that the operation involved Qadir missiles and Shahed Dana attack drones operated by the Iranian navy.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported rerouting 127 vessels, disabled six non-compliant ships, and allowed the passage of 36 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance in the Strait of Hormuz since the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.

A U.S. Sailor stands watch aboard USS McFaul (DDG 74) while the ship continues to support the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of June 4, U.S. forces have redirected 127 commercial vessels, disabled 6 non-compliant ships, and allowed 36 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass. pic.twitter.com/H90ywJdk9c — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 4, 2026

Tehran, in April, announced that the waterway remains under military control and strict monitoring, linking any easing of restrictions to US guarantees for freedom of navigation to and from Iranian ports. Washington later imposed similar restrictions on vessels departing Iranian ports.

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