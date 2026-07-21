Iraq wheat marketing reaches 4.8 million tons in 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Some 4.8 million tons of locally grown wheat reached Iraq's Trade Ministry storehouses this season, Trade Minister Mustafa Nizar al-Ani said on Tuesday, announcing the close of the 2026 wheat marketing season.

Al-Ani, in recorded remarks, said the ministry is continuing to disburse payments owed to farmers for 2025 and 2026, and that a new batch of those payments would be released within the coming days.

Read more: Iraq's farmers fed the state. Now they're waiting to be paid.

The country's food security for wheat is fully secured until the next season begins, he said.

On quantities not yet received in some provinces, whether inside or outside the agricultural plan, al-Ani said the ministry would open transfers between provinces and allow farmers to move and trade wheat in local markets.

Read more: 85% of Duhok wheat crop may remain unsold