Iraq allocates $200 million to buy wheat from abroad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-20T13:08:59+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has allocated 200 million dollars to purchase wheat from the United States, Australia, and Canada, the Director-General of the State-owned company of Grains, Mohammad Hanoun, said on Wednesday.

"Harvests are underway in the Kurdistan region. The product is being distributed at the markets of the Kurdistan region," he said, "we currently have 2.1 million tons of wheat in the market; a great figure given the huge hurdles we faced."

"The harvested amount can suffice the country for the ongoing year. We have agreements underway to buy wheat from international growers. The Ministry of Trade has already agreed with Australia, Canada, and the United States."

"We received 200 million dollars to purchase wheat. The amounts will be purchased in batches to avoid burdening the international market."

"Next week, we will sign another contract with a wheat-growing country," Hanoun added.

