Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Ministry denies reports about buying Ukrainian wheat through Russia 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-07T05:25:46+0000
Iraqi Ministry denies reports about buying Ukrainian wheat through Russia 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of trade denied, on Thursday, reports about Iraq's will to buy Ukrainian wheat through Russia.

The Ministry said in a statement that Iraq has not dealt with Ukrainian nor Russian facilities for years now. However, it has many agreements with the Australian, Canadian, and U.S authorities to import wheat. 

The statement said that recently, the ministry managed to buy 150,000 and 100,000 tons of wheat from Australia and Germany, noting that after the Eid al-Adha holiday, the country will sign agreements with international parties to secure enough quantities of wheat for the upcoming months, based on the Emergency Law on food security and development.

