Saladin Provincial Council denies raid and member arrest reports

Shafaq News- Saladin

The Saladin Provincial Council on Tuesday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that its headquarters had been raided or that one of its members had been arrested.

In a statement, the council confirmed that it held its regular session as scheduled, during which members discussed the items listed on the meeting's agenda.

Earlier, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that Security forces have arrested eight employees of the Saladin Province headquarters after Iraqi judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for 54 employees in connection with financial corruption cases.

The council’s spokesperson Saba Sami said local administration does not currently have additional detailed information about the ongoing investigation or judicial procedures, adding that the relevant judicial and oversight authorities are responsible for handling the case and disclosing further details.

Sami reaffirmed the administration's support for the rule of law and the work of the judiciary and oversight bodies. "We stand firmly behind the implementation of the law and strongly support the judiciary and oversight authorities in carrying out their duties.”