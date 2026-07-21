Damascus Jewish quarter returns to the spotlight

In the eastern part of Damascus' Old City, just a short walk from Bab Sharqi (the Eastern Gate), the Jewish Quarter remains defined by its narrow stone alleys and traditional Damascene houses with inner courtyards, preserving the neighborhood's architectural character despite the departure of most of its longtime residents.

The neighborhood was never an isolated enclave. Instead, it formed part of the integrated economic and social fabric of Damascus' Old City.

Historian and researcher Khair al-Din al-Asadi told Shafaq News that the division of the Old City into Muslim, Christian, and Jewish quarters did not create rigid boundaries in the modern sense. Rather, it reflected an urban and administrative system shaped by the nature of cities at the time, while markets, professions, and daily social interactions continued to connect residents across communities.

According to al-Asadi, most historical studies trace the Jewish presence in Damascus to the period before the Common Era, with the community expanding after the Babylonian exile in the sixth century BCE. He said the Jewish community maintained religious schools, communal courts, charitable endowments, and commercial networks extending to Baghdad, Cairo, Istanbul, and Aleppo.

Following the establishment of Israel in 1948 and the occupation of Palestine, tensions intensified after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. By the 1990s, the Jewish population in Damascus had declined from several thousand people to only a few dozen, gradually leaving the neighborhood without its traditional social role.

Despite the demographic decline, recent months have seen renewed interest in Syria's Jewish heritage.

In February 2025, former Syrian Chief Rabbi Yusuf Hamra and his son Henry visited Damascus for the first time in more than three decades to tour synagogues and historic Jewish neighborhoods.

In 2026, new initiatives emerged to return some properties and religious sites to institutions representing Syrian Jews living abroad. Discussions have also focused on restoring synagogues, encouraging heritage visits, and providing kosher food for delegations arriving from overseas.

Read more: Walking through history: The Qanawat district of Damascus