Syrian customs seize 225+ grenades bound for Lebanon

Syrian customs seize 225+ grenades bound for Lebanon
2026-07-21T10:29:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian customs seized 226 grenades hidden inside a vehicle traveling to Lebanon, according to the country's General Authority for Borders and Customs.

The devices were concealed in secret compartments in a car stopped at the Jdeidet Yabous crossing, a checkpoint on the Damascus-Beirut road at the Syria-Lebanon border.

The RGC devices had been packed tightly into hidden compartments. Officers found them during a search of a car that had set out for Lebanese territory.

On July 16, the General Authority foiled an attempt to smuggle a shipment of long-range missiles, rockets, and drones bound for Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group. The shipment was found concealed inside an oil tanker-truck at the al-Tanf crossing on Syria's border with Iraq.

Hezbollah denied conducting any activity in Syria and dismissed the accusation as baseless.

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