Kuwait shuts down power units after Iranian attacks

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy stated on Tuesday that it had taken several electricity generation units out of service after Iranian attacks targeted power generation and water desalination facilities.

The ministry said several electricity generation and water desalination plants came under attack onfor the fourth consecutive day, causing fires at a number of facilities, adding that emergency teams, working with the General Fire Force and security agencies, responded to the incidents and succeeded in bringing the fires under control. “Authorities are assessing the damage and have started repair and rehabilitation work at the affected facilities.”

Separately, the Jordanian Armed Forces said they intercepted a new wave of Iranian drone attacks overnight and on Tuesday morning without any casualties or material damage.

Jordan's state news agency Petra quoted a military source as saying the armed forces shot down the drones "with efficiency and precision" in line with approved defensive procedures. The source said the military continues to monitor Jordanian airspace and remains on high operational alert to respond to any potential aerial threats.

In Bahrain, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting civilian areas in the kingdom.

The Bahraini military did not report any casualties or material damage resulting from the interceptions.