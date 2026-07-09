Iran bombards US Gulf bases in retaliation

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Kuwait/ Manama

Iran launched several missile and drone strikes targeting US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Thursday, framing the move as the first phase of its retaliation for recent US actions on Iranian territory.

The projectiles targeted the Juffair and Sheikh Isa facilities in Bahrain, as well as the patriot air defense systems at the Arifjan and Ali Al Salem bases in Kuwait.

The Bahrain Defence Force confirmed that several Iranian aerial threats were intercepted and destroyed, accusing Tehran of pursuing a “systematic hostile approach” through attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom.

توضح القيادة العامة أنه بإرادةٍ صلبة وجاهزيةٍ قتالية عالية، تصدت منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين واعترضت ودمرت عدداً من الاعتداءات الجوية الإيرانية الغادرة صباح اليوم الخميس 9 يوليو 2026م.https://t.co/MRVBJ4Rkil pic.twitter.com/EBORzChX4C — قوة دفاع البحرين (@BDF_Bahrain) July 9, 2026

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence also indicated that its air defense systems intercepted Iranian drones and missiles entering areas across the country. No further details on possible damage were provided.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/jqR7huoRTO — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 9, 2026

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed striking 90 military sites along Iran’s coastline, claiming the attacks were designed to weaken Tehran’s ability to target commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

The assault marked the second consecutive night of US attacks on Iran.