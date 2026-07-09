Integrity body arrests four over $1.5M electricity theft in Diyala

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity arrested four employees at the General Company for Electricity Distribution in Diyala province on Thursday, after an audit uncovered the theft of electrical materials worth approximately two billion dinars (about $1.5 million).

An investigative team from the commission's Diyala office cross-referenced warehouse transfer documents from 2022 to 2025 against the storage system's records, finding that materials listed in two documents had never been entered into the company's warehouses despite being officially received by an authorized employee.

A formal detention record was drawn up in the presence of company representatives, and the four suspects were referred, along with the seized criminal evidence, to the investigating judge at Baquba Court for appropriate legal measures.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far