Syria captures ISIS governor for Lebanon, Palestine

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities dismantled several ISIS cells in southern Syria and arrested senior militant Firas Al-Dagher, whom the Interior Ministry identified on Thursday as a former regional commander and aide to the group’s leader.

Investigations found that Al-Dagher headed ISIS’ so-called Jaidour Sector and Western Region before becoming the group’s self-styled governor, or Wali, for Lebanon and Palestine. He also served as a personal aide to the organization’s leader.

نفذت الوحدات المختصة في وزارة الداخلية بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة سلسلة عمليات أمنية نوعية أسفرت عن تفكيك عدة خلايا تابعة لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي في المنطقة الجنوبية، وإلقاء القبض على القيادي البارز المدعو فراس الداغر وعدد من أبرز المسؤولين عن الاغتيالات والتمويل.وأظهرت… pic.twitter.com/jGlv0JbLva — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) July 9, 2026

The ministry linked the cells to assassinations and robberies targeting gold merchants in Daraa province, alleging that the stolen gold financed ISIS operations. Authorities also accused the suspects of killing two Interior Ministry personnel, carrying out an attempted assassination inside a barbershop that left a civilian dead, and surveilling a man and his wife before murdering them.

No details were released on when the arrests took place or how many suspects were detained.

Earlier this month, ISIS claimed responsibility for an ambush in Manbij, northern Aleppo, that killed two Syrian soldiers, declaring a new phase of attacks against the government of transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. The group also claimed an assault on an Interior Ministry facility in Raqqa, where the ministry confirmed