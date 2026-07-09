Araghchi: US strikes violate Islamabad understanding

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned on Thursday the recent US attacks, adding that it violated the Islamabad understanding, during a phone call with Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi warned that any "adventurism" by the US military will face a decisive response from the Iranian armed forces.

Meanwhile, a US official told Axios that the current military escalation with Iran could continue for anywhere from one or two days to as long as a month, depending on whether Tehran continues attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it had struck more than 170 Iranian military targets over the past two days.