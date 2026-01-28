Iran rules out recent talks with US

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday denied that any negotiations had taken place with the United States in recent days, including contacts with the US envoy, Steve Witkoff, during this period.

In remarks to Iranian state media, Araghchi said Tehran has not received any request to enter negotiations, adding that “various intermediaries are holding consultations and communicating with Tehran.”

He reiterated Iran’s position that negotiations cannot proceed under pressure, stating that “talks cannot be built on threats and can only take place after threats and excessive demands are removed.”

His comments followed US President Donald Trump's statement that Iran is seeking negotiations, as the United States deploys a large naval force to the Middle East.

Trump told Axios that Washington now has a “big armada next to Iran, bigger than Venezuela,” referring to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, which entered the US Central Command area on January 26. However, he did not make a final decision on military action.