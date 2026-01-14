Araghchi accuses Israel of dragging Trump toward war

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump against “repeating the same mistakes” made during the June 2025 war, accusing Israel of seeking to draw Washington into a new conflict with Iran.

In remarks to Fox News, Araghchi said Tehran has demonstrated its readiness for diplomacy over the past two decades, citing 2015, 2025, and other periods, but argued that Washington “always turns to war.” He added that Iran does not expect much from the United States, while stressing that diplomacy remains preferable to military confrontation.

Araghchi also said calm has returned across Iran and that authorities have full control over the situation, saying that “terrorist elements using ISIS-style tactics, including beheadings and shootings,” entered Iran from abroad and carried out attacks against police and security forces.

He emphasized that Iranian authorities are confronting terrorism, not protesters, describing the two as “completely different.”

Iran’s nationwide protests erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.

The US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he’s been told that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, adding that, "We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, it’s stopped, it’s stopping, and there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions, so I’ve been told that on good authority.”