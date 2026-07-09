Women build stronger presence in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s institutions

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Women are increasingly leading key government institutions in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, reflecting their expanding role in senior public-sector positions across Iraqi Kurdistan, officials told Shafaq News.

Brig. Gen. Zolfan Gharib serves as acting director of the General Directorate of Nationality and Regional Civil Status, Shanaz Amer heads the Tourism Directorate, Nasreen Ahmed leads the Trade and Silos Directorate, Shayi Awat directs the Environment Directorate, and Laila Omar chairs Al-Sulaymaniyah Municipality, one of the province’s largest service institutions.

In education, Banaz Ramadan heads the Western Education Directorate, while Rosa Sheikh Raouf leads the Eastern Education Directorate.

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