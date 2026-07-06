First female Brig. Gen. heads Al-Sulaymaniyah registry post

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Brigadier General Zolfan Gharib took over as acting head of the General Directorate of Nationality & Regional Civil Status in Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Monday.

Gharib is a well-known security figure in the Kurdistan Region who is also recognized as a prominent writer and an advocate for women's rights, with contributions on social issues through her writing.

Under a security reshuffle ordered by the Kurdistan Region's Interior Ministry, Gharib assumes the post on a six-month acting basis, succeeding Brigadier General Amid Hemn Kamal Nouri, who became acting police chief of Al-Sulaymaniyah, also for six months, stepping in for Brigadier General Aram Mohammed, who retired on reaching the mandatory age.