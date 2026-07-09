Gold holds in Baghdad but climbs in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices steadied in Baghdad while ticking up in Erbil, hovering around 890,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 887,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 883,000 IQD, unchanged from Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 857,000 IQD, with a buying price of 853,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 943,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 900,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 772,000 IQD.