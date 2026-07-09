Lebanon, Israel head to Rome for 6th round of talks

Shafaq News- Beirut

US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa revealed on Thursday that delegations from Lebanon, the United States, and Israel will meet in Rome on July 14 and 15 to follow up on the implementation of the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement, pointing out that the shift to Rome was for technical reasons.

The Rome meeting will be organizational and executive in nature, focused on forming specialized working groups to implement arrangements agreed upon in Washington, Issa said. Further meetings will follow in Rome or elsewhere to track implementation across the agreed phases.

A US military delegation will arrive in Beirut within days to coordinate and define field implementation mechanisms, particularly regarding pilot areas identified during the Washington negotiations. “No vacuum should occur when Israeli forces withdraw from the designated area, and implementation timelines will be set following those coordination meetings.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, scheduled to visit Wadhinghton on July 21, stressed the necessity of pressing Israel to halt military operations and commit to the framework agreement announced at the conclusion of the Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations in Washington.

الرئيس جوزاف عون استقبل السفير الاميركي في بيروت ميشال عيسى وبحث معه في الزيارة الرسمية التي سيقوم بها الرئيس عون إلى الولايات المتحدة الأميركية بدعوة من الرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب، اضافةً إلى الأوضاع الراهنة في لبنان والمنطقة.وخلال اللقاء اكد الرئيس عون على ضرورة تثبيت وقف… pic.twitter.com/3OcxxjDJWF — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 9, 2026

Lebanon and Israel signed the framework agreement on June 26 under US sponsorship, following five rounds of negotiations between the two sides.