Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani receives an invitation to visit Rome

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23T19:18:23+0000
President Barzani receives an invitation to visit Rome

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi di Maio, and his accompanying delegation in the Region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Thursday.

A readout issued by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said that the meeting was attended by Italy's Ambassador to Baghdad and Consul-General in Erbil.

Italy's top diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the role of the Peshmerga forces in defeating the terrorist organization of ISIS and receiving the refugees and internationally displaced persons who sought shelter in the Region

The two sides expressed willingness to expand and develop the prospects of cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the economic and cultural aspects.

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Region extended greetings to the Italian Minister, people, and government on Christmas and the new year holidays.

President Barzani conveyed the Region's gratitude and appreciation for Italy's support to Iraq and Kurdistan in the combat against ISIS, in addition to its role in training the Peshmerga forces and offering humanitarian aid.

The meeting touched upon the political situation, the parliamentary election, the endeavors to form a new government, the war against ISIS, Baghdad-Erbil talks, among an array of issues of mutual interest for both sides.

The readout said that Di Maio handed President Barzani an invitation to visit the Italian capital, Rome.

related

President Barzani convenes with Islamist leaderships in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-03 13:53:37
President Barzani convenes with Islamist leaderships in Kurdistan

President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

Date: 2021-09-26 19:00:43
President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

Date: 2020-12-04 21:04:35
Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

President Nechirvan Barzani offers congratulations on the occasion of the Islamic New Year

Date: 2021-08-09 16:46:30
President Nechirvan Barzani offers congratulations on the occasion of the Islamic New Year

Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

Date: 2021-04-04 20:03:06
Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-02 14:42:18
Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone

Date: 2021-06-09 10:57:57
President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone

Kurdistan's President congratulates the new German Chancellor, hoping to develop relations with Germany

Date: 2021-12-08 20:40:59
Kurdistan's President congratulates the new German Chancellor, hoping to develop relations with Germany