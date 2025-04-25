President Barzani arrives in Rome for Pope's funeral

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Rome on Friday evening to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The presidency announced in an earlier statement that Barzani will represent Iraq at the official ceremony on Saturday morning, alongside world leaders and dignitaries expected to gather for the official farewell.

A memorial prayer for the late Pope Francis was held today at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Erbil, the Capital of Kurdistan Region.