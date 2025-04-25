President Barzani to attend Pope’s funeral in Rome

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will travel to Rome on Friday evening to attend a formal ceremony for the late Pope at the Vatican.

Barzani, who will also represent Iraq at the event, is scheduled to participate in the official farewell ceremony for Pope Francis on Saturday morning at the Vatican, the Kurdish presidency said.

Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend the service.

On April 21, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88.