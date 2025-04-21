Faith and solidarity: President Barzani honors Pope Francis's legacy

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, honoring his legacy of compassion and recalling his historic visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in 2021.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Barzani said. “I will always cherish our meeting and his prayers for peace in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world.”

Barzani praised the pontiff’s legacy as “a lasting source of hope, peace, and human dignity for generations to come,” and described his visit to Iraq as a bold act of faith and solidarity.

The Vatican announced earlier today that Pope Francis died at the age of 88.