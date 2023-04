President Barzani meets Pope Francis, reiterates promoting peace in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican

“I’m honored to meet Pope Francis today and delighted to see His Holiness in good health,” Barzani said on Twitter.

“Pontifex stressed the importance of preserving peace and fraternity among Iraq’s communities. I reiterated my commitment to continue promoting peace and coexistence in Kurdistan, Iraq and beyond.” He added.

Barzani, arrived in Rome on Wednesday on an official visit.

A statement from the Kurdish presidency said that Barzani would meet with Pope Francis, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and other officials on Thursday.

The statement explained that the meetings of President Barzani with the Pope and PM Meloni would focus on developing relations, expanding areas of cooperation, and other issues of common concern.

Pope Francis visited Iraq in March 2021 and met with Iraqi and Kurdish officials. And the Italian PM also visited Baghdad and Erbil in December 2022.

President Barzani visited the Vatican in January 2018 as head of the Kurdistan Regional government.