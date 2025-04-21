Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican confirms

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on Monday.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta:"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome,… — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on April 21, 2025. He was elected as the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, becoming the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit to hold the office, and the first non-European pontiff in over 1,200 years.​

In recent years, concerns about Pope Francis' health had grown. In early 2025, he was hospitalized for a severe case of double pneumonia, leading to a 38-day stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. Despite his declining health, he made a notable public appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, greeting thousands in St. Peter’s Square from the popemobile. ​