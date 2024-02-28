Pope Francis hospitalized due to flu symptoms

Shafaq News / Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome for medical examinations after experiencing symptoms of the flu, as reported by the Italian news agency (ANSA) on Wednesday. This development comes amidst ongoing health concerns for the 87-year-old pontiff, who has faced recurring health issues in recent months, including a recent cancellation of engagements due to flu-related complications.

The Pope did not deliver his address on Wednesday during his weekly audience with the public, delegating the task to one of his assistants and informing the audience that he was not feeling well.

Days ago, the Vatican stated that Pope Francis had canceled his scheduled meetings on Saturday due to a mild flu.

Pope Francis holds regular meetings with Vatican officials on Saturdays, in addition to private meetings.

The Pope has experienced recurring health issues over the past few months and was forced to cancel a trip to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai last December due to flu symptoms and lung inflammation.