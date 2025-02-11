Erbil and Rome seek stronger ties: Economic forum kicks off in Italy

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Kurdistan and Italy launched the first economic forum, held at the Italian Parliament in Rome.

The two-day forum was attended by officials from both governments, investors, and business representatives, with discussions focusing on expanding economic ties between the two sides.

Laund Mamandi, executive council member and representative of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that the forum seeks to transform the “strong political relations between Italy and the Kurdistan Region into broader economic and trade partnerships.”

Mamandi added that the forum aims to take further steps in leveraging investment opportunities and enhancing trade exchange between the two sides.

Speaking at the forum, Italian Consul General in Kurdistan Tommaso Sansone praised the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, describing it as “an attractive destination for investment across all sectors.” He called on Italian companies and investors to explore opportunities in the region.

During the first day of the forum, "Visit Kurdistan" signed an MoU with an Italian company to develop the tourism sector in the Kurdistan Region, specifically by launching a tourism project in Soran. The company is expected to commence operations within the next six months.