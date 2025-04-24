Barzani vows stronger ties between Erbil and Rome

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Region’s commitment to deepening its partnership and cooperation with Italy during a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Nicolo Fontana.

according to a statement from the Region’s Presidency both sides discussed the state of relations between Italy and Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, reviewing progress in joint cooperation particularly in the fields of economy, culture, education, and heritage protection.

Barzani expressed the Region’s appreciation for Italy’s active role in the international coalition against ISIS and its ongoing support for the Peshmerga forces and development initiatives, emphasizing the significance of strengthening the partnership with Italy across all areas.

Ambassador Fontana reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to deepening its ties with the Kurdistan Region and expanding bilateral cooperation, praising “the Region’s stability and development.”

The meeting also covered recent developments in the Middle East and broader regional dynamics.