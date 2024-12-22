President Barzani welcome Italy’s Defense Minister, reiterates Kurdistan’s commitment to deepening ties

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who arrived in Erbil from Baghdad.

President Barzani stated on X, "The Kurdistan Region remains committed to further deepening ties with Italy and enhancing peace and stability throughout the region. ."

"I reiterated my gratitude to the people and leadership of Italy for their continued support in the war against terrorism."

Minister Crosetto arrived in Baghdad on Saturday for an official visit to Iraq. Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi received his Italian counterpart and the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Niccolò Fontana, along with their accompanying delegation, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Baghdad.