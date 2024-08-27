Italian cuisine workshop concludes in Erbil, hosted by Rwanga Foundation

Shafaq News/ The Rawanga Foundation, collaborating with Italian forces from the International Coalition, concluded the Italian Chef Learning Course in Erbil on Tuesday.

The 15-day course was designed to enhance culinary skills and provide an authentic Italian cooking experience for 25 participants.

According to Rwanga, the Italian chefs shared their extensive knowledge and expertise, enriching participants' understanding of Italian cooking techniques and traditions.

The closing ceremony included job opportunities for the top three participants.