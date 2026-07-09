Iraq, Kuwait discuss repatriating corruption-linked assets

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed recovering Iraqi funds held in Kuwaiti banks, energy cooperation, and border issues during his visit to Kuwait, a government source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The two sides discussed freezing funds allegedly transferred to Kuwaiti banks by individuals accused of corruption in Iraq. They also explored closer coordination between oversight authorities to identify shell companies, pursue legal action, and accelerate the recovery of stolen public funds.

Energy cooperation was another key topic, with Kuwait expressing readiness to supply Iraq with natural gas to help ease its electricity shortages, the source said.

The talks also covered maritime border demarcation and security coordination, with Baghdad seeking "mutually acceptable solutions" to outstanding issues while preserving bilateral relations.

Hussein arrived in Kuwait yesterday on his first official visit to a Gulf state since Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's government took office, accompanied by Iraq's national security adviser, the governor of Basra, and senior Foreign Ministry officials. Hours after arriving, Hussein announced that Kuwaiti authorities had agreed to release Iraqi fishermen detained by the Kuwaiti coast guard last week following a request by the Iraqi delegation.