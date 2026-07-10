Iraq’s UOT places 101st in global engineering ranking

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s University of Technology (UOT) ranked 101st globally in CEOWORLD magazine’s Best Engineering Schools in the World 2026, becoming the country’s only institution included among 130 engineering schools from 29 countries.

The Baghdad-based university scored 55.98 points, placing behind Sultan Qaboos University (98th), Qatar University (99th), and Bahrain Polytechnic (100th).

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the ranking with 85.56 points, followed by Stanford University with 85.43 and ETH Zurich with 85.23. Other institutions in the top tier included the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, the University of California, Berkeley, and Imperial College London.

CEOWORLD evaluated the institutions based on engineering education quality, research excellence, innovation, industry collaboration, graduate employability, and global academic reputation.