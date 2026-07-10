Two siblings test positive for CCHF in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Mosul

Health authorities in Iraq's Nineveh province confirmed two cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) on Friday after laboratory tests returned positive for two brothers from the Bashiqa subdistrict, east of Mosul.

A medical source at Nineveh's Health Directorate told Shafaq News that Ibn Sina Teaching Hospital admitted the two men, aged 24 and 25, on July 6 after they showed suspected symptoms of the disease.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 162 confirmed CCHF infections and 10 deaths since the beginning of 2026.