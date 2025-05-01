CCHF: Iraq’s Nineveh registers 2nd case in 24hrs

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Nineveh province recorded its second case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) within 24 hours, a medical source at the Provincial Health Department reported on Thursday.

The patient, a 47-year-old man from the Al-Zahra neighborhood in Mosul, is currently receiving necessary treatment at a specialized healthcare facility, the source told Shafaq News.

The Health Department is reportedly working to track any other potential cases in coordination with relevant authorities.

Nineveh reported the first case on Wednesday, a 48-year-old woman, who is currently under medical care following established protocols.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 36 cases, including seven deaths.