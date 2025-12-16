Iraqi Kurdistan honors 30K+ volunteers on International Day

Shafaq News – Erbil

Charitable and humanitarian organizations in the Kurdistan Region marked International Volunteer Day on Tuesday with ceremonies recognizing the work of volunteers.

Walid Haider, head of the Health Safety Organization, told Shafaq News that over 30,000 volunteers are active across the Region, noting close coordination between volunteer groups and humanitarian agencies, especially during emergencies.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Herman Rashid, supervisor of the United Nations Volunteers organization, outlined key areas of involvement including environmental campaigns, disaster response, camp management for displaced people and refugees, emergency relief, and environmental planning. “Volunteers play a central role in humanitarian operations across all sectors.”