Iraqi women volunteers empower next generation ahead of International Women’s Day

Shafaq News/ As the world prepares to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Iraqi women volunteers are driving change by empowering girls with the skills and confidence needed for success—advancing gender equality, a key goal of the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda.

According to a UN report, many of these volunteers are engaged with UNICEF, supporting girls and young women across Iraq by helping them develop their skills and access new opportunities.

Of the nine Iraqi women volunteering with the UN, seven work with UNICEF in roles spanning communications, human resources, resource mobilization, and youth engagement. Four of them are part of the Young Arab Women Talent Initiative, a partnership between UNICEF and the UNV program launched in 2022 to foster leadership opportunities for young women in the Middle East and North Africa.

The report highlighted the experience of Danya Al-Najafi, a youth engagement volunteer with the UN, who helps girls build essential skills by connecting them to programs such as U-Report and Learning Passport. Through these platforms, participants gain digital literacy, find spaces to voice their opinions, and take active roles in their communities.

“I work to empower youth, especially girls, through digital engagement and leadership programs,” Al-Najafi said, emphasizing her collaboration with youth groups, the government, and local communities to achieve this goal.

“Every girl deserves the chance to learn, lead, and shape her future. Let’s break these barriers, stand strong, and build a world where every woman and girl can dream big and live fully,” she affirmed.

Another volunteer, Shahad Butros Bulbul, serves as a communications officer, focusing on storytelling that amplifies the needs and aspirations of girls in education, health, and protection.

“My work helps amplify girls’ voices, challenge stereotypes, and create opportunities for them to lead change in their communities,” Bulbul stated.

Esraa Al-Jubouri, a UNICEF volunteer, underscored the vital role of UN volunteers in bridging the gap between Iraqi communities and UNICEF programs, fostering female empowerment by serving as role models.

According to the report, these volunteers are driving tangible change, inspiring one girl at a time. As International Women’s Day approaches, their message offers encouragement to countless young women, reinforcing the global call for gender equality and empowerment.