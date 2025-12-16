IED blast targets Defense Ministry vehicle in eastern Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

An explosion hit a Syrian Ministry of Defense pickup truck on Tuesday in central Al-Bukamal, east of Deir ez-Zor.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the blast, likely caused by an improvised explosive device planted inside the vehicle, resulted in casualties, though the exact number remains unclear. Local sources identified the pickup as assigned to an operations officer from the 86th Brigade.

Security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation, while the Defense Ministry has not yet commented.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

Al-Bukamal, located near the Syrian–Iraqi border, has seen a series of bombings in recent months, including a roadside blast last month on Al-Hajana Street that wounded three soldiers in a targeted attack on a military patrol.