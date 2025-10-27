Bomb explodes near police station in Syria’s Baniyas

Shafaq News – Damascus

An improvised explosive device detonated Monday near a police station in the coastal city of Baniyas, Tartus province, targeting a police vehicle, according to Syrian media.

A security source confirmed to state-run SANA that no injuries occurred and that authorities have opened an investigation to identify those behind the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the blast took place near the southern corniche, close to the city’s main bus terminal, triggering panic among residents as the scale of damage remains unclear.

دوي انفـ ـجـ ـار قرب المخفر في مدينة #بانياس pic.twitter.com/IeKzaddaHS — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 27, 2025

The incident comes amid rising instability in Syria’s coastal regions, where recent months have seen a surge in armed violence and similar attacks, including in Latakia and along the Jableh–Baniyas highway.

Monitoring groups attribute the spike in deadly incidents to worsening security conditions and the widespread availability of weapons in civilian areas across Tartus and Latakia.