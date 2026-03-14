Amsterdam Jewish school blast pinned on “extremist” group

Shafaq News- Amsterdam

On Saturday, a “newly formed” armed group was blamed for an explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam that caused limited damage.

A video attributed to the so-called “Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right” appeared to show an incendiary device detonating at the school, though the authenticity of the footage and its attribution could not be independently verified.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said the blast struck the building in a residential district in the south of the city. No injuries were reported.

According to local media, security at Jewish institutions in Amsterdam had already been heightened after an alleged overnight arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam on Friday, where police arrested four suspects. Another explosion earlier this week caused a fire at a synagogue in Liege, Belgium.