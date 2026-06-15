Iraq-Jordan power link expected to finish in three months

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The Iraq-Jordan electricity interconnection project has entered its final stages, with the transmission line linking Al-Rutba and Al-Qaim districts in western Al-Anbar province expected to be completed within the next three months, a senior local official told Shafaq News on Monday.

Al-Rutba District Commissioner (Qaimaqam) Imad Al-Dulaimi said the district has received uninterrupted electricity from Jordan for nearly three years through a 132-kilovolt line. The expansion will increase transmission to 400 kilovolts and extend coverage to Al-Qaim.

The first stage is expected to add around 200 megawatts to Iraq's grid through the National Control Center of the Electricity Ministry, Al-Dulaimi noted, while stressing that broader reforms remain necessary. Those efforts include linking Iraq to the Gulf power network and expanding domestic production, including the planned Al-Anbar thermal power station.

Official figures show Al-Anbar currently receives between 600 and 650 megawatts, compared with demand estimated at 2,700 to 3,000 megawatts, limiting service to six to eight hours a day.

Former Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil inaugurated the initial phase in Al-Rutba in March 2024.

Iraq remains heavily reliant on electricity and gas imports from Iran, particularly during the summer. The challenge has intensified since Washington revoked a sanctions waiver that allowed Baghdad to continue purchasing Iranian energy. Electricity Minister Ali Saad Waheeb this month ordered the creation of a central emergency operations room after ministry officials warned that lower domestic gas output and a 50% drop in imports from Iran could strain the system during the summer of 2026.

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