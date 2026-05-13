Jordan’s power exports to Iraq rise 13% in early 2026

Shafaq News- Amman/ Baghdad

Jordan’s electricity exports to Iraq through the Trebil border crossing increased by 13% during the first four months of 2026, according to data released Wednesday by Jordan’s National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).

Exports to the border center reached 2.6 gigawatt-hours between January and April, up from 2.3 GWh during the same period last year. NEPCO’s total electricity sales rose 3.5% year-on-year to 7,683.2 GWh from 7,420.6 GWh, while Jordan’s overall electricity exports increased 24.7% to 124.2 GWh from 99.6 GWh, with supplies distributed between Iraq and Palestine.

The increase comes as Iraq seeks alternative electricity sources to ease pressure on its national grid amid recurring summer shortages and disruptions in imported Iranian gas supplies. Iraqi Electricity Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Mousa Al-Abadi previously told Shafaq News that interruptions in Iranian gas supplies had knocked more than 3,000 MW off the national grid.

Earlier today, Diyala’s Electricity Distribution Branch stated that the province was receiving just 500 megawatts against demand exceeding 2,400 MW during peak summer consumption.