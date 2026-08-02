CENTCOM intercepts 35 ships under Iran blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled two ships, and boarded two others under the maritime blockade on Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launches from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea and supports the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 2, CENTCOM has redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. pic.twitter.com/Bh84WHh3nu — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 2, 2026

Yesterday, CENTCOM reported diverting 30 commercial ships, disabling two ships, and inspecting two others.

The US military resumed the blockade on July 14, targeting vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas in response to Iranian attacks on ships transiting Hormuz.