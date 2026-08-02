Fire ignites ammunition inside Iraq’s Camp Taji

Shafaq News- Baghdad

High temperatures caused some ammunition to rupture and explode inside Camp Taji north of Iraq’s Baghdad on Sunday, Security Media Cell chief Lt. Gen. Saad Maan announced.

Maan added that Civil Defense teams were continuing efforts to extinguish the resulting fire.

A security source told Shafaq News that the blaze had broken out inside weapons and ammunition warehouses, explaining that the explosions heard in the area came from munitions detonating during the fire.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026