Khamenei praises Iraq’s Arbaeen hospitality

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, thanked the Iraqi people and mawkib (service tent) organizers for hosting pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Sunday.

The message was delivered by Abdolnabi Mousavi, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Iran’s Khuzestan Province, during a visit to the Shalamcheh border crossing, where he presented a commemorative plaque to Iraqi representatives in recognition of their dedication to serving Imam Hussein’s visitors.

Observed this year on Aug. 4, Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and draws millions of Shiite Muslims to Karbala annually, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Iraq’s Security Media Cell chief, Saad Maan, said 4,007,257 people entered the country between the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram on June 16 and the night of July 31 to take part.

Along the routes to Karbala, volunteers provide meals, drinks, and other services as an expression of devotion and hospitality. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government has allocated 52.5 billion Iraqi dinars ($34.1M) to agencies overseeing the event and the holy shrines, while leasing 2,400 buses alongside state-owned vehicles to transport participants.

Read more: Faith and finances: Religious tourism fuels Iraq’s economy