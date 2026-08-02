Iran arrests two Iraqi shepherds near border

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iranian forces arrested two Iraqi shepherds in the Halsho border area of Al-Sulaymaniyah's Qaladiza district in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq after opening fire at their herd and seizing about 140 goats, the district head told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Bakr Bayez said relatives of the two men had informed the local administration that Iranian authorities justified the arrests on suspicion of livestock smuggling. However, the families denied the allegations, saying the detainees are well-known shepherds in the area.

He added the local administration has contacted the relevant authorities to seek the release of the two detainees, noting that the official reason for their continued detention remains unknown.