Zakho SC sign Iraq defender Akam Hashem in $1.2M+ deal

Shafaq News- Zakho

Iraqi international defender Akam Hashem reached an agreement to join Zakho SC on a one-year contract ahead of the 2026-2027 Iraq Stars League season, the club's management told Shafaq News on Monday.

The club said the one-year deal is worth approximately 1.7 billion Iraqi dinars ($1.298M), includes a villa and a private car, and provides Hashem with an 800-million-dinar advance payment. He is scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 4 before joining the team's training sessions.

On July 11, Zakho entered advanced negotiations with Hashem after his proposed move to Portuguese club FC Porto collapsed.