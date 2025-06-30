Drone crashes into camp in Duhok, no casualties

Shafaq News – Duhok

An unidentified drone crashed early Tuesday inside the Darkar displacement camp in northern Zakho of Duhok Province in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the drone fell on a school building within the camp, causing material damage to the structure but resulting in no casualties.

Notably, the area, located near the Turkish border, has for decades witnessed intermittent armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Turkish military forces.