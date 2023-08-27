Ankara announces killing of PKK leader in Iraq

Shafaq News / Turkish authorities announced on Sunday the successful elimination of a prominent leader within the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) through an intelligence-led operation conducted on Iraqi soil.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Turkish intelligence operatives killed Qadri Injo, also known as the "post officer" of the organization between Iraq and Syria. Injo facilitated the movement of groups that were planning operations against Turkish forces in the zone encompassing the areas of Qara, Zab, Matina, and Haftanin.

Security sources conveyed that Injo joined the PKK in 2006 and received training in the Zab area in northern Iraq. From 2015 to 2017, he served as a personal guard for Duran Kalkan. In 2018, he took on the role of the organization's intermediary officer between Iraq and Syria.

As reported by Anadolu, sources indicated that the operation targeting Injo took place in the Qara region of the Kurdistan Region.